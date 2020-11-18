1/1
Joseph Allen DuBoice
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Allen "Al" DuBoice, 85, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Oct. 30, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to Herman and Catherine DuBoice.

He came to the area in the 1950's and led an interesting and colorful life with a wide variety of occupations from Car Salesman to Bartender to Commercial Fisherman to most recently Pest Control business owner. He was an avid Charlotte Tarpons fan over the last 50 years and also enjoyed golfing and bowling in his earlier years. He was a longstanding VIP member of the Naples Dog Track and the Seminole Casino.

He is survived by sons Harold (Janice) and Douglas (Sandy) Weaver, grandchildren Wendy (Dwayne) Wilhelm and Robert Weaver and their children all of Punta Gorda. Also sons Guy and Robert DuBoice and their families, and brothers Herman (Bev) and Robert DuBoice. He was preceded in death by wife, JoeAnn DuBoice. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Any donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved