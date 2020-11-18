Joseph Allen "Al" DuBoice, 85, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Oct. 30, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to Herman and Catherine DuBoice.



He came to the area in the 1950's and led an interesting and colorful life with a wide variety of occupations from Car Salesman to Bartender to Commercial Fisherman to most recently Pest Control business owner. He was an avid Charlotte Tarpons fan over the last 50 years and also enjoyed golfing and bowling in his earlier years. He was a longstanding VIP member of the Naples Dog Track and the Seminole Casino.



He is survived by sons Harold (Janice) and Douglas (Sandy) Weaver, grandchildren Wendy (Dwayne) Wilhelm and Robert Weaver and their children all of Punta Gorda. Also sons Guy and Robert DuBoice and their families, and brothers Herman (Bev) and Robert DuBoice. He was preceded in death by wife, JoeAnn DuBoice. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Any donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store