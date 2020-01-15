|
Joseph Arthur Geiselmann, 83, of Port Charlotte passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born on October 21, 1936 in Callicoon, New York to the late Arthur and Marie Kenney Geiselmann, he served in the U. S. Army. A graduate of Siena College in Loudonville, New York with his BA degree in sociology; he was a banker in California for thirty-four years. He retired from Citizens Bank in Pasadena, California in 1997 and moved to Florida in 2002.
He loved God, His family, Notre Dame football, boating, fishing and golf.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-eight years: Pamela Geiselmann; three daughters: Lisa Marie Geiselmann of Port Charlotte, Florida; Julie Herrick of San Marcos, California; Jill Adrianne (Timothy) Harryman of Poway, California; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 pm at the Harbor Village Club House, 4410 Warren Avenue, Port Charlotte, Florida 33953 with the Reverend Garry Clark, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Jude's' Children's Hospital in memory of Joseph Geiselmann.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com