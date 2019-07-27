Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Fox


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph C. Fox Obituary
Joseph C. Fox, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home in Port Charlotte.

Joseph was born June 24, 1928 in Montserrat, West Indies and moved to Port Charlotte in 1989 from Brooklyn, New York. Joseph was a retired electrical engineer for Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, NY. He was a member of Calvary Assembly of God church in Port Charlotte where he loved to sing and praise for the Lord. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Irene; his adopted daughter, Janet Barrow of Port Charlotte and his niece, Margaret (Edward) Fox.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. An Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now