Joseph C. Fox, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home in Port Charlotte.
Joseph was born June 24, 1928 in Montserrat, West Indies and moved to Port Charlotte in 1989 from Brooklyn, New York. Joseph was a retired electrical engineer for Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, NY. He was a member of Calvary Assembly of God church in Port Charlotte where he loved to sing and praise for the Lord. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Irene; his adopted daughter, Janet Barrow of Port Charlotte and his niece, Margaret (Edward) Fox.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. An Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.
