Joseph F Broz



A resident of Englewood since 2000, "Joe" passed away in his home on July 16, 2019, after courageously surrendering to a lengthy, progressive illness.



Joe was born on February 8, 1927. Receiving his bachelor degree from The University of Pittsburgh, and his graduate degree in Nuclear Engineering from Case Western University, Joe travelled the world auditing and problem solving for nuclear installations.



Joe is survived by his loving wife, Betty Johnston Broz, his sisters Elizabeth Graham, Jean Casey and Joan DePante, brother Robert, sister-in-law Marie Johnston Hintemeyer, and many extended family members. He is predeceased by sisters Helen and Mae, and brothers Charles, Raymond and James.



He proudly served in the Navy, South Pacific Theater, in World War II, and as a Lieutenant in the Army in Korea, where he received the Purple Heart.



After retiring to Florida, Joe's favorite pastimes were travel, ballroom dance, reading and crossword puzzles. He was a proud, kind gentleman who was well-liked and respected by all who knew him.



Joe was a life member of VFW Post 1078, a member of Rotonda American Legion and Moose Lodge 1933. He belonged to Lodge 301 Venice F&AM, Sahib Shrine and was a Past Patron of Englewood #300, Order of the Eastern Star.



At Joe's request, no public service will be held. His ashes will be interred in the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.