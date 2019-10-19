Home

Joseph F. Waughn Jr.


1936 - 2019
Joseph F. Waughn Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Waughn, Jr., 83, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on October 11, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1936, to Joseph and Helen Waughn in Detroit, MI.

Joseph retired in 1994 to Port Charlotte from Livonia, MI. where he worked for Ford Motor Company as an Engineer. During his time with the company, he found a balance between family and earning his MBA. He was very involved with his children's activities, serving as President of the Livonia Junior Football League and volunteering for school events. Joseph was an avid lover of sports, playing baseball and participating in a bowling league in his younger years. He was often found watching sporting events, especially Notre Dame football. Joseph was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Elks and the Knights of Columbus. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Joseph will be deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Norma; sons Stephen and Michael Waughn; and 2 grandchildren, Casey and Andrew. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Joanne Paden.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the or the Special Olympics. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Joseph, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
