Joseph G Lowden September 1, 1936 - August 6, 2020



Formerly of Burlington, N.J., he passed away in Port Charlotte, Fla. Joe was a US Navy veteran, teamster and after 33 years retired as a package car driver for UPS. He was a lifelong Yankees and Phillies fan, who attended hundreds of baseball games in his life. He also enjoyed traveling the roads and seeing the country. Joe was a parishioner of San Antonio RC church in Port Charlotte, Fla., and former parishioner of St Paul RC church; was a past member of the Roma Club, Elks, and Vittorio Emmanuel men's clubs in Burlington, N.J. His biggest joy was always spending time with his family and friends.



Joseph was pre-deceased by his daughter Kathy Lowden-Ryder, his parents Gordon & Helen Lowden, brothers Robert, Richard, Jack, Thomas A. Sr., Francis, sisters Mary Green and Eileen. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lorraine (nee Onori), sons Kevin, Michael (Linda) and daughter Susan Gaskill (Christopher Sr), six grandsons, eith great-grandchildren, sister Rita, sister-in-law Susan, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service and mass of Christian burial will be held when conditions allow.



