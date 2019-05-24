Joseph Henry Karow, 86 of Port Charlotte, FL passed away May 19, 2019.



He was born March 19, 1933 in Jamaica, Queens, NY to Rose and Henry Karow. Joseph graduated from John Adams High School in 1951 and proudly went on to serve as a Boatswain Mate for 4 years in the US Navy. He then worked as a Maintenance Mechanic and Operating Engineer in construction. Joseph enjoyed volunteering at the Florida Wildlife Conservation and St. Vincent DePaul and was also in the NY Chapter of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph loved dancing, fishing, cooking and gardening. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, his speaking from the heart, and always ensuring that his family came first.



Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Mary Ann; his son, Eddie; and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Joseph (Christine), Christopher (Bridget), Lawrence, Thomas (Patty), Paul (Priscilla), Lisa (Santo), Michael (Pebbles), Nicholas, and Tommy (Michelle); daughter-in-law, Elvira; grandchildren, Joey, Chris, Daniel, Alicia, Matt, Jenn, Tommy, EJ, Brigittie, Sadie, Ryleigh, Dutch, Joey, Danny, Jenine, Nicky, Isabella, Gianna, and Danielle; great grandchildren, Christopher, Alayna, Wyatt, Mary; and his sister, Francis.



A memorial service for Joseph will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte. Read More Listen to Obituary