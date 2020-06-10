Joseph John Andersch, 86, Port Charlotte, Fla.



Joseph had succumbed to Leukemia in the comfort of his home and was surrounded by his family on June 4, 2020.



Joseph was born on March 30, 1934, in the town of Perth Amboy, N.J., to the parents of Joseph and Maria Andersch at a whopping weight of thirteen pounds.



In 1953, he married his High School sweetheart, Jeanette Ugi secretly in Elkton Maryland. Joseph began a 20-year career as a sheet metal apprentice, and then became a Master sheet metal fabricator.



In 1972, he moved his wife and three children from Woodbridge, N.J. to Port Charlotte, Fla. At that time, Joseph began a second career as a trim carpenter. For the next 25 years, he made his mark on houses built by Richmond Homes, Ryan Homes and Deplonty Construction.



Although he had officially hung up his hammer and saw in 1998, Joseph never stopped working with wood, often making toys or bookcases for his grandchildren.



Joseph enjoyed watching professional wrestling, classic movies and the collecting Star Trek memorabilia.



Joseph was always there to help his family and friends with household projects. He was always known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate heart. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone who knew him.



Joseph is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanette, daughter Donna Lee Ondovchak, two sons Kevin and Christopher and grandchildren, William and Timothy Meyer and Nichole and Logan Andersch.



A very special Thank You to the members of Tidwell Hospice for their loving care and support in his final days as well as a special thanks to Charlotte Memorial Gardens & Crematory for their kindness and understanding during this difficult time.



Services for Joseph will be held at a later date.



