Joseph M. Sabatino, age 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away July 22, 2020. He was born June 4, 1943, to Agnes (Belawski) and Joseph Sabatino. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Neysa C. Sabatino. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dianne M. Gardner and his brother-in-law, Gregg E. Gardner. Joseph is also survived by many cousins and friends in New York State and Florida. There are no services scheduled at this time. Please do a random act of kindness in memory of Joseph. To leave a memory or condolences to the Sabatino family, please visit www.kayspongerpc.com
.