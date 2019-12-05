|
Joseph O'Rourke 45 of Englewood, Florida passed away Nov. 7, 2019. He was born in Port Charlotte Florida on 10/6/1974 to Thomas William and Jeanne Rita O'Rourke. He lived and in Englewood, Florida his whole life. He was so proud of the man his son became. He always had a great time when they were together.
He graduated from Lemon Bay High School. Worked as a carpenter since graduation.
He is preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his son Joseph M. O'Rourke, 5 brothers, 1 sister and many nephews and nieces.
His memorial Mass will be Monday December 9th, 2019 at St. Frances of Assisi in Grove City, Florida at 9:30 am