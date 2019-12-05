Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph O'Rourke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph O'Rourke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph O'Rourke Obituary
Joseph O'Rourke 45 of Englewood, Florida passed away Nov. 7, 2019. He was born in Port Charlotte Florida on 10/6/1974 to Thomas William and Jeanne Rita O'Rourke. He lived and in Englewood, Florida his whole life. He was so proud of the man his son became. He always had a great time when they were together.

He graduated from Lemon Bay High School. Worked as a carpenter since graduation.

He is preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his son Joseph M. O'Rourke, 5 brothers, 1 sister and many nephews and nieces.

His memorial Mass will be Monday December 9th, 2019 at St. Frances of Assisi in Grove City, Florida at 9:30 am
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -