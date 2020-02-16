|
JOSEPH SPAGNOLO, 98, of Englewood passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born in Italy he had served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
A loving husband, father and grandfather he was an owner/operator of his own clothing manufacturing company.
Survivors include his loving wife of seventy-six years: Marie; one daughter: Linda of Sarasota, two sons: Dominick of Englewood and Frank of Santa Barbara, Calif.; two grandchildren: Kristian Spagnolo and Anthony Fiore.
Family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Englewood Community Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will follow at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 10 a.m.. Interment will be on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with Army honors.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewood.fh.com