Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Joseph Spagnolo Obituary
JOSEPH SPAGNOLO, 98, of Englewood passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital.

Born in Italy he had served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

A loving husband, father and grandfather he was an owner/operator of his own clothing manufacturing company.

Survivors include his loving wife of seventy-six years: Marie; one daughter: Linda of Sarasota, two sons: Dominick of Englewood and Frank of Santa Barbara, Calif.; two grandchildren: Kristian Spagnolo and Anthony Fiore.

Family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Englewood Community Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will follow at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 10 a.m.. Interment will be on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with Army honors.

Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewood.fh.com
