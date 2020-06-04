Josephine Ann Caliguire
Josephine Ann Caliguire, 80, of North Port, Fla., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, peacefully at home.

Josephine was born Feb. 12, 1940, to the late Salvatore and Carmela Dinolfo in Brooklyn, N.Y. She moved to North Port in 1987 from Boston, Mass. She was a member of San Pedro Catholic Church of North Port.

She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 59 years, Deacon Thomas S.Caliguire of North Port; two daughters, Catherine (Michael) Marrero of Manchester, Mass., and Roseann Caliguire of Flat Rock, Mich.; a son, Thomas Grant Caliguire of East Wakefield, N.H.; a brother, Salvatore Dinolfo of Long Island, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Tyler (Whitney) Marrero, Trevor Marrero, Troy Marrero and Sebastian (Jordan) Caliguire; and great grandson, Stephan Caliguire.

She was preceded in death by a son, Paul S. Caliguire.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m. at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 followed by a

Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc.

www.tidewell.org or to San Pedro Catholic Church.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the

family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
