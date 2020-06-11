Josephine Maresca, 93, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Mother's Day, 2020, at Parkside Assisted Living & Memory Cottage in Port Charlotte.



Josephine was born in Newark, N.J., where she later married and spent most of her young life in Bloomfield, before retiring in Punta Gorda. Throughout her life, she enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating, traveling, and sewing, but more importantly cooking and taking care of her family.



Josephine lived a full life and instilled loving values in her family that will serve them well for all of their lives. She always cared for the well being and comfort of others, before herself, and asked so little in return.



Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, as well as her son, Anthony Jr. She is survived by her sons Louis and Thomas.



Josephine attended San Antonio Catholic Church, where she was a dedicated usher, alongside her husband, for many years. In addition, she was a member of the Women's Guild. Due to Social Distancing, a service will be held at San Antonio for family only.



