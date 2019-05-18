Joshua Daniel Hendrickson, age 42, passed away on May 10, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 4, 1976 in Port Charlotte, FL to Rodney G. Hendrickson and Yvette J. Singletary. Joshua was of the Christian faith. GOD has called home another Angel.



Josh was a very loving, giving and hardworking man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He loved boating, fishing and spending time with his wife, family and friends.



He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 13 years, Turia L. Hendrickson of Punta Gorda, FL; his mother Yvette J. (Michael) Singletary of Arcadia, FL, one son Zane G. Hendrickson of Punta Gorda, FL; three step children Cole (Claudia) Midgett, Cade Midgett and Callie Midgett all of Punta Gorda, FL; sisters Amey (Barritt) Collier of Yankeetown, FL and Danielle Richardson of Fort Myers, FL.; maternal grandmother Karen Y. Sheridan of Fort Ogden, FL; one grandchild Caylee Midgett.



Joshua was preceded in death by his father Rodney G. Hendrickson, maternal grandfather Neil R. Sheridan, Uncle Brian R. Sheridan and maternal grandparents Ed and Virginia Hendrickson.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:30am until 11:30 am at the First Baptist Church, 456 Gill St., Punta Gorda.



Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will follow, beginning at 11:30 am at the church. with Pastor Rick Mc Donald and Pastor Bill Frank officiating. At the conclusion of services the family would like to invite you remain at the church and join them at the Fellowship Hall for food and refreshments. A covered dish is welcome.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Joshua's name be made to Lupus Foundation of America www.lupus.org



Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com



