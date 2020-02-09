|
|
Joyce E. Smith, 82, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 after a long illness at the home of her daughter in Estero. She was born on Feb. 2, 1937 at the home of her maternal grandmother in Lake City, Fla.
Joyce was the daughter of Woodrow and Teany Goff and a fourth generation of
the William Goff family that settled Englewood. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1955 where she was a cheerleader, who was involved in many activities and was elected Homecoming Queen her Senior year. Joyce retired from Charlotte High School as Registrar after 22 years of dedicated service. She was an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer and an excellent cook who enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Gary) Esckilsen, sons, Tony (Jennifer) Smith and Kevin (Audri) Smith; sisters, Sylvia (William) Brown, Mary Katherine Barrett, brother-in-law, Kenneth (Ann) Smith; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leon and Wayne; and granddaughter, Melissa.
Joyce was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15, 2020. Visitation
will begin at Noon. Arrangements are by Shikany's Funeral Home, Bonita Springs,
Fla. Interment will be at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Hope Hospice,
9470 Healthpark Cir. N., Fort Myers, FL 33908.