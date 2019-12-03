|
|
Joyce Schenk of Punta
Gorda passed away November 19, 2019.
Joyce's great joy was being a Writer. She wrote 2 books, and penned a weekly personal experience column for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George, who died in 2013. Joyce is survived by her son Tim, with whom she made her home, 2 daughters Sherri (Jack) Hamilton, of Findley Lake, New York, and Becky (Randy) Querreveld of Sarasota as well as 2 grandchildren, Ryan Querreveld of Sarasota and Rachel Querreveld of New York City. A memorial service at Congregational UCC will be held Saturday, December 14, 2 O'clock at 1201 Aqui Esta Dr. Punta Gorda, Florida. The family requests memorial contributions to assist with Tim's ongoing care. Checks
may be made to:
Congregational UCC,
P.O. Box 510838, Punta
Gorda, Florida 33950.
Memo should read:
F.B.O. Tim Schenk.