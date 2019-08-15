|
|
Judith "Judy" Ann Clark (Shultz)
December 29, 1940 - August 7, 2019
Judith Ann Clark (Shultz) North Port, Florida, formerly of Streator & Dixon Illinois, passed away after a
short battle with cancer Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the age of 78. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Judy was born in Sterling, Illinois. Judy graduated from Newman Central Catholic High school in Sterling, Illinois in 1958 and was a homemaker for many years before graduating from the nursing program at Illinois Valley College as a Registered Nurse in 1982. Judy then moved her family to North Port Florida in 1982 to make a better life for her children. Judy worked for many years at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and at Deep Creek Nursing Home and Rehab until her diagnosis with cancer in March of 2019.
She is survived by her daughter; Catherine Poynter-Elfers and her husband Michael Elfers, of Myakka City, Florida, her sons; Steven Clark of North Port, Florida and Michael Clark and Charlotte Nodine of Punta Gorda, Florida, Florida. Her grandchildren are: Julia and Jessi VanPoynter, Barbara Poynter, Taylor Poynter; Connor Elfers, Bryce Elfers and Charles Nodine. Judy is also survived by her sisters; Beverly Sanderson of St. Augustine, Florida, Sue Danreiter of Menasha, Wisconsin & Mary Jo Teague of Hillsborough, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her mother Julia Harriet (Klocke) Shultz of Sterling, Illinois (b: 9-5-1915, d: 7-22-66), her father Earl Edward Shultz, of
Coleta Illinois (b: 6-20-1914, d: 11-28-2005), her son Brian Clark (b: 8-25-79, d: 12-15-2000) and her sister Karen Ippolito of Ft, Lauderdale, Florida (b; 5-5-1952, d:7-8-2018).
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel of Venice, FL, is assisting the family with arrangements. A private celebration of life per Judy's request is planned for 8-24-19. Judy will be cremated and laid to rest at
Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte with her son Brian on 8-24-19 at 10:00 AM.