Judith (Judy) Frances Michener Shy, 82 passed away on September 25th in Lee's Summit, MO.
Judy was born in Charleroi, PA On September 26, 1936. She graduated from Smith Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO. Judy is survived by her daughters Danita Rafferty (Steve) of Springfield, MO and Arliss White (Gary) of Lee's Summit, MO, as well as cousin Bonnie Nieman (Ted) of Jacksonville, FL.
Judy loved the state of Florida and lived there for several years. She will be cremated and a "celebration of life" ceremony will be held at Friendship United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, FL at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, the ASPCA, or for research to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.