On April 26, 2019 my beloved mother "Judy" Judith Johnson, 73, of North Port, Florida went home to be with the Lord.



Born June 4, 1945 to Gerrit and Gertrude Schut in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she spent her younger years on a farm near Rock Valley, Iowa. Judy started her higher education at Dordt College in Iowa before graduating with a bachelor's degree in education from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She also enjoyed summer sessions at the University of Minnesota and Stanford. Her career started in Michigan as an English teacher and later moved into corporate communications and marketing for companies such as Quality Farm and Fleet, Ransburg Corporation, Forum Group Inc., Indianapolis Power & Light, Resort Condominiums International, Centillion Data Systems, Stockhouse.com, Comcast Cable, Michael Saunders & Company and currently as the Minister of Worship at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte.



Judy had an amazing smile, quick wit, brilliant mind, and infectious laugh. Her hobbies included, visiting with family and friends, enjoying new wines, spending time with the Thursday Ladies, playing piano, politics, reading & writing and spending time with her cat.



Judy is survived by her husband, Donald Johnson of North Port, Florida; her son, Eric Scholten, wife Rachelle; and only granddaughter, Ariana (15) all of California; and niece, Rebekah Arndt, husband, Russ; and niece and nephews, Benjamin (24), Samuel (19) and Rachel (17) all of Michigan. Judy will also be greatly missed by her cat C-Boo. Judy was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 4, 2019 at Living Water Lutheran Church 12475 Chancellor Blvd, Port Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the music fund at the Living Waters Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte. Read More Listen to Obituary