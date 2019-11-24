|
Julius George Shreve, LCDR.RET.USN, of Franklin, died Thursday, November 14, 2019.
He was born January 3, 1933, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Vivian and Irene (Doerrler) Shreve. George enlisted in the United States Navy where his career took him to duty stations in Norfolk, Virginia, Bermuda, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Key West, Florida, West Milton, New York and Washington, DC.
He retired from his naval career in 1979 and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, where he was employed by Barnett Bank. He and his wife Gerda made Franklin, North Carolina their home in 2006.
He was a long-time member of both the Franklin Amateur Radio Club and the Englewood, Florida Amateur Radio Club and used the call sign, KA4JKY. George and Gerda enjoyed many RV adventures across the United States, as well as locally with their RV friends.
As a member of the First Alliance Church of Franklin, North Carolina, he served as a greeter along with his wife, Gerda.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Gerda L. Koffler Shreve of Franklin, North Carolina; his children, Deborah L. Indseth and husband Kris of Shinnston, West Virginia; George Steven Shreve of Port Charlotte, Florida and Julie Stevens and husband, Glenn of Defiance, Ohio; and two grandsons, Justin Stryker of Manassas, Virginia and Matthew Levell of Port Charlotte, Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com