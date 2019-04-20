Home

June McLucas Beaudoin Bell Obituary
June McLucas Beaudoin Bell, 73, a long-time North Port resident, passed away at her home on April 11, 2019. She was born in Bethesda, MD to Henry and June McLucas.

June retired from State College of Florida upon which she would be a loving & doting wife, mother & grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Migdalia) Beaudoin, Rebecca (Marc) Afflerbach, and David Beaudoi; grandchildren, Christopher, Spencer, Matthew, Madeline, MaryBeth and Briella as well as four great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all, including her sisters Connie (Mac) McElyea, Kathleen Griffith, Henrietta Sanders, Frances Hurley, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bell, daughter Mary Beaudoin and her sister, Avanell McLucas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements made by McKee Funeral Home, North Port, FL.
