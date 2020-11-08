Kara Lyn Bohnstedt Yearty, 55, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died unexpectedly on Oct. 27, 2020, at home. Kara was born Jan. 29, 1965, in Pontiac, Mich., to the late Duane "Sparky" L. Bohnstedt and Betty J. (Fralin) Bohnstedt. She moved to Florida in 1984 from Shelby, Mich. Kara was a former ticket and gate agent for Delta Air Lines.
Survived by a four cousins, Jack (wife-Kathy) Shultz of Lincoln, Neb., Connie Hladik of Fremont, Neb., Cindy Fralin of Red Bluff, Calif., and Steve Fralin of Lincoln, Neb.; and a devoted friend, Deborah Little of Melbourne, Fla.; and her cat, "Bella"
Private graveside services and committal will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Florida where she will be laid to rest with her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kara's name are suggested to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Kanub, Utah www.bestfriends.org
or the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County www.awlshelter.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.