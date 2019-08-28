Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Venice Memorial Gardens
1950 Center Road
Venice, FL
View Map
Karen Diane Weaver


1947 - 2019
Karen Diane Weaver of North Port, FL passed on August 25, 2019.

She was born on March 24, 1947 in Erie, PA to James and Frances Cunningham. Survivors include, one daughter, Shawn (Everett) Klett; two sons, James (Sandy) Weaver Jr. and Brian Weaver; eight grandchildren, Tanya Robinette, Cassandra McArdle, Kayla Klett, Justin O'Hara, Nathan O'Hara, Kristina Weaver and James Weaver; four great-grandchildren, Sean, Serenity, Savannah and Carter; four sisters; and five brothers.

Visitation will take place on Thur, Aug. 29, 4-8PM, Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287. Graveside Service to take place at Fri, Aug. 30, 11AM, Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292

To share a memory of Karen or to send the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
