Karen Diane Weaver of North Port, FL passed on August 25, 2019.
She was born on March 24, 1947 in Erie, PA to James and Frances Cunningham. Survivors include, one daughter, Shawn (Everett) Klett; two sons, James (Sandy) Weaver Jr. and Brian Weaver; eight grandchildren, Tanya Robinette, Cassandra McArdle, Kayla Klett, Justin O'Hara, Nathan O'Hara, Kristina Weaver and James Weaver; four great-grandchildren, Sean, Serenity, Savannah and Carter; four sisters; and five brothers.
Visitation will take place on Thur, Aug. 29, 4-8PM, Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287. Graveside Service to take place at Fri, Aug. 30, 11AM, Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292
To share a memory of Karen or to send the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com