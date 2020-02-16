|
Karen Ruth Effrem M.D., 60, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away from her 10 year battle with breast cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
She was a physician and education policy advocate as well as a loving wife, mom, daughter, sister, grammy, and friend. Graduating from Riley High School as the only girl on the cross country team, in pharmacy from Purdue University, and pediatrics from Johns Hopkins University with honors from all of them. After residency at the University of Minnesota and starting her family, she became a tireless policy advocate and founder of Education Liberty Watch in Minnesota and the Florida Stop Common Core Coalition.
Remembering her are her loving husband, Paul; parents Gerald and Ruth Swedeen; children Maria, Tim and Chris; grandchildren Gerald and Joseph; her sisters Pam and Paula, their families, and the many family and friends who knew and loved her.
A family gathering for family and friends will be held 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. A second gathering will be held 10-11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 403 Rockcroft Street, Port Charlotte. Interment will follow at Indian Springs Cemetery in Punta Gorda, Fla. A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date in Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Education Liberty Watch, Grace Bible Church of Port Charlotte, or Samaritan's Purse.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.