Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Karen Wiese Obituary
Karen Wiese, 76, of Port Charlotte passed away on Wednesday, Sept 18, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House following a sudden ailment.

Karen has been a member of Charlotte County for over 40 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Andrew) Brockett and Sarah Kapetanovic both of Port Charlotte; sisters, Carol MacDonald (William) of Punta Gorda and Kathy (Robert) Pickleseimer of Mount Carmel, Ohio; Karen will also be missed by her grandchildren, Erica, Hannah and Nicholas in addition to nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019 at United Methodist Church

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made the Tidewell Hospice House 5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, FL 34238.
