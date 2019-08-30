|
|
Karen Wynn (Ustby) was born on December 13th, 1966 and left our world too soon on August 22nd, 2019. She closed her life in the same way she lived it: with dignity, strength and care for others.
Karen's husband was Doug Wynn. Her best friend, travel companion, confidant and soul mate. Together they were like peanut butter and jam, wine and cheese, chips and dip ... each with such great qualities but together perfection.
Karen was born and lived most of her life in Madison, Wisconsin. Karen, her mom and sister Jerri were the "Ustby Girls". Karen was a giving soul, spirited, fun loving and free. Laughing, always laughing.
Karen Rae was the loved daughter of Roy (deceased) and Carol (deceased). She was the much treasured sister of Jerri (Dan); another daughter to Jill or as she called her Mum; the cherished sister-in-law of Linda and Christie (Tim); the much beloved aunt to Joe (Brianna), Jules and Dylan; Brin (Sabrina) and Breagh (Ayad); Kate, Sarah, Emma and Reid; and great-aunt to Georgia; Myles and Tristan.
Karen had many jobs but most recently found her calling and flourished as a realtor.
To help us with our grieving and in her ever-present way of giving to others, Karen is an organ donor and will bring hope and life to others. Though our comfort in knowing this will never match our grief, Karen lives on.
We would like to thank the Staff at Lee Memorial Hospital. You guided us through this tragic motorcycle accident with care and compassion. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the 8th floor trauma ICU who helped to reassure and comfort us. The ways in which you recognized and honored Karen for her gift of organ donation was beautiful, touching and so appreciated. We are forever grateful for all you did for Karen and in helping us. With sincere thanks and gratitude.
A Karen Wynn website has been established. Please go to the following link:
https://sites.google.com/view/karen-wynn
for more information about our beautiful Karen, planned celebrations of her life, organ donation, recipient updates as available, thank you, charitable donations and a foundation established in Karen's name.