Katha "Kay" Frances Walter, 86, of Punta Gorda, FL formerly of Cedar, MI entered her eternal home in heaven August 17, 2019.
Kay was born in Port Chester, NY to Clifton and Marjorie (Sauer) Krausz on October 5, 1932.
Kay was very proud of her family. She loved music, opera, quilting, knitting, gardening, her beloved cats, trying new recipes, attending church and Bible Study and getting together with friends and family. Every year for Christmas, Kay would pick out an individual gift for each of her family members.
She will be dearly missed by her six children, Clif (Becky) Burritt of Englewood, FL; Mike (Karen) Burritt of Lowell, MI, Linda (Dave) Barnum of Arizona City, AZ; Ken (Teri) Burritt of Traverse City, MI; Kurt (Emily) Burritt of Asheville, NC; and Julie Baranowski (Willie Wappelhorst) of Englewood, CO; her cherished grandchildren, Annie (Colin Cox) Burritt, Jim (Ashley) Burritt, Joel (Shannon) Burritt, Sonya Hosking-Swab, Katie (Jared Bergman) Keller, Amy Burritt, Jake (Crystal) Burritt, Audrey Burritt, Sarah (Dave) Bowman, Jonny (Chloe Sayen) Burritt, Allie (Justin Stockwell) Burritt and Zach Wappelhorst; her great-grandchildren Connor, Rowan, Violet, Toby, Lucas, Elijah, Marjorie, Owen, Emmett, Kelli, Paris, Alivia, Jackson, Michael, William, and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her two brothers, Richard Krausz of Hartford, CT and Mark Krausz of Coatesville, Pennsylvania; many special nieces and nephews.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Stuart Burritt, Eugene Walter, and Clif Burriss.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Tom Tobin will take place Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1pm at Maple City Community Church, Maple City, MI with a luncheon to follow.
Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda, FL or to the missionary fund at Punta Gorda Alliance Church. Share memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com