Kathleen L'Esperance, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla., due to complications from COPD. Kathleen was born Oct. 2, 1956 in Bradley/Kankakee, Ill., to Kenneth and Norma Berres. Kathleen was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas L'Esperance, and her brother Dennis "Christopher" Berres.



She is survived by her daughters Tammy L'Esperance from Bloomington, Ill., Michelle Dulla from Merrillville, Ind., seven grandchildren Miranda Knotts, Christopher Knotts, Bridgette Cermak, Michael Cermak, two great-grandchildren Parker Bailey Thompson, and Steven Russell.



Kathleen is Leo survived by siblings, Kenneth, Barry, Timothy, Michael Berres, and sisters Karen Guidry, Pennie Hunter, and Denise Berres. Kathleen had a big heart, loved her family, and will be greatly missed.



