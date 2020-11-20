1/
Kathleen L'Esperance
Kathleen L'Esperance, passed away Oct. 28, 2020 at Port Charlotte, Fla., due to complications from COPD. Kathleen was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Bradley/Kankakee, Ill., to Kenneth and Norma Berres. Kathleen was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas L'Esperance, and her brother Dennis "Christopher" Berres.

She is survived by her daughters Tammy L'Esperance from Bloomington, Ill., Michelle (Jon) Dulla from Merrillville, IN., seven grandchildren Miranda Knotts, Christopher Knotts, Bridgette Cermak, Michael Cermak, Caleb Dulla , Jacob Dulla, and Amelia Dulla, two great-grandchildren Parker Bailey Thompson, and Steven Russell.

Kathleen is survived by siblings, Kenneth, Barry, Timothy, Michael Berres, and sisters Karen Guidry, Pennie Hunter, and Denise Berres. Kathleen had a big heart, loved her family.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2020.
Thank You.
