Kathleen Marie Scotto (nee: Hicks/Lockary)- God has called home to everlasting peace an earthly angel. Kathleen Marie Scotto, entered into everlasting glory on June 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was 71. She had resided in Charlotte County Florida since 2001, and passed away at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte. Born March 11, 1949, in Weymouth, Mass., she was the daughter of Alvin Hicks and Mary Lockary. She grew up in Weymouth and Rockland, Mass. She attended Bridgewater State College and then North Adams State Teachers College, North Adams, Mass., graduating in 1972 with a BS in Early Childhood Education and Certification as a Grade K-3 teacher. A lover of life she dedicated most of her life to enriching the lives of children and helping them reach their full potential. She taught in Massachusetts and Florida. An active member of St. David's Episcopal Church, Englewood, Fla., she enjoyed singing in the choir.
In 2004, she met her husband, Rev. Vincent Scotto and the two were married in 2005 in Punta Gorda, Fla. She is survived by her husband Vincent, step-daughter Jillian Scotto of Spring, Texas, sister Elizabeth Lloyd of Hanover, Mass. She is also survived by her nephew Derek Lloyd and family together with many cousins of the Lockary clan in Idaho, Oregon, and California. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers. Her family thanks the wonderful staff of Tidewell Hospice for the loving care provided both at home and in Hospice House during her final earthly journey.
Because of COVID, a Memorial Service and celebration of her life will take place at a later date at St. David's Episcopal Church, Englewood, Fla.where she was a member and enjoyed singing in the choir. Her ashes will be scattered along the shores of Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine. Memorial gifts in her memory may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, FL 34223 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Kathleen, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.