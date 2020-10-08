Kathleen "Kathy" Ryan, 68, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at home.
Kathy was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late John Joseph and Laurette (Lefebvre) Ryan. She was a retired party planner in the event planning business. Kathy moved to Port Charlotte in 2001 from Brooklyn.
She is survived by four sisters, Laurette Locurto of Howard Beach, N.Y., Linda Ryan of Port Charlotte, Lolly Lopinski of Port Charlotte and Donna Glennon of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; two brothers, Michael Ryan of East Brunswick, N.J. and Timothy Ryan of Port Charlotte;
Memorial services celebrating Kathy's life will be held Monday 2 p.m., Oct. 12, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
