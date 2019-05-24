Kathryn D. Staber, of Port Charlotte, Florida, known to all simply as "Kate", died at age 90, with the same grace and humility with which she lived her life.



Wife, and mother of three, she loved raising her children and enjoyed her role as a mother. She volunteered many years to the Board of Education in Monroe, Connecticut where she resided for over 25 years. Kate would visibly brighten whenever in the presence of a small child. Described by many as sweet, with a gentle soul, she was an accepting and devoted friend to any who knew her. That sweetness may not have extended to you if you opposed her at cards; she was a keen, competitive bridge player and loved all manner of spirited card games.



Kate graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, CT, where she met her future husband, Edward J. Staber. She attended Hood College and graduated from the University of Bridgeport. A life-long artist, she painted in the oriental, sumi-e style of painting for over 40 years. After retiring to Punta Gorda in 1988, she became one of the longest standing members and Member Emeritus of the Seagrape Gallery, where she worked to develop a scholarship fund for local high school art students now known as the Kate Staber Scholarship Fund.



Kate was born in 1928 to Kathryn G. and Edward N. DeWitt of Fairfield, CT. She married her husband, Edward J. Staber in 1952 until separated by his death in 2009. She is survived by her three children: John, and wife Linda Staber (Danbury, CT), Betsy and her wife Susan Price, (Moultonborough, NH), and Bill Staber and wife Mayling Eaves (Haddon Heights, NJ). Surviving grandchildren: Jamie and wife, Michelle Staber, Ian and wife Alya Staber, Cassandra and husband Paul Scianna, Amelia Staber and Lydia Staber, as well as, four great grandchildren.



Kate never wished to be a bother to anyone, and always appreciated the smallest of kindnesses. Her appreciation for many kindnesses extended to the staffs at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Tidewell Hospice, for the tender and thoughtful care provided to her by each. She was always especially grateful to Pat Sheckells, of Port Charlotte, her very dear friend and confidant of nearly 20 years, for her thoughtful companionship and loving care.



The family will hold a private service. Donations in Kate's honor may be made to the Kate Staber Scholarship Fund via the Seagrape Gallery, 113 West Marion Avenue, in Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950.



Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook. Read More Listen to Obituary