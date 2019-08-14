Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn DeNinno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Klein DeNinno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Klein DeNinno Obituary
Kathryn Klein DeNinno, age 51, of Venice, Florida, passed away on August 9, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1968 to Martin and Irene Klein in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Kathryn was an amazing wife and perfect mother. She was loved by everyone she met, and she will be greatly missed. She was pursuing her masters in theology and was within a year of completing her degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville. Kathryn was an incredible woman of faith who worked for the Diocese of Venice in Florida, serving as the Registrar for the Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation.

Surviving family members include her husband, Greg, and children Jacob and Celia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice on Saturday, August 17th at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Go Fund Me account below or with Venmo http://venmo.com/Gregory-DeNinno

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-kathryn-deninno-memorial-fund

To share a memory of Kathryn or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.