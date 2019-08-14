|
|
Kathryn Klein DeNinno, age 51, of Venice, Florida, passed away on August 9, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1968 to Martin and Irene Klein in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Kathryn was an amazing wife and perfect mother. She was loved by everyone she met, and she will be greatly missed. She was pursuing her masters in theology and was within a year of completing her degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville. Kathryn was an incredible woman of faith who worked for the Diocese of Venice in Florida, serving as the Registrar for the Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation.
Surviving family members include her husband, Greg, and children Jacob and Celia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice on Saturday, August 17th at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Go Fund Me account below or with Venmo http://venmo.com/Gregory-DeNinno
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-kathryn-deninno-memorial-fund
