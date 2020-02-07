Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calico Jacks
1950 Beach Rd
Englewood, FL
Kathryn "GranKaty" McLeod


1954 - 2020
Kathryn "GranKaty" McLeod Obituary
Kathryn "GranKaty" McLeod, 65, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital with her family by her side.

Born Aug. 18, 1954 in Louisville, Ky. to the late Emmett and Eula Shane. Ms. McLeod was a long time resident of Charlotte County and business owner of Calico Jacks with her love and partner Mark Leppa, on Englewood beach.

Ms. McLeod is survived by her loving family; her partner of 26 years, Mark Leppa, her son David (Jessica) Tameris. Her daughters Patrice (Chris) Davis and Amanda (Josh) Lisowski. Her brother Emmett (Bev) Shane, and sisters Margo Morris and Carol Ashton.

She will be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren, Austin Davis, Katelin Davis, Jasmine Powers, Jarrett Powers, Brooke Powers, Anydn Tameris, Karissa Leppa, Natalie Lisowski, and Braeden Lisowski. She has one great-grandchild Harper Davis.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Calico Jacks, 1950 Beach Rd. Englewood, and beginning at 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to EARS Animal Rescue Sanctuary, 145 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. FL. 34223.

Per, Ms. McLeod's wishes she will be cremated and her ashes will be made into a "Reef Ball" and placed in the Gulf of Mexico so that she can continue to share her love and presence for the rest of time.
