Kathryne L. Arenal



December 12, 1940 - May 21, 2019



Kathryne L. Arenal, 78, a longtime resident of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County, passed away peacefully at her home in Parkland, Florida surrounded by family on May 21, 2019.



She was born on December 7, 1940 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Joseph Bird and Norma Kathryne (Sheets) Bird.



Her three siblings, Joseph, Charles and Linda preceded her in death. With a heart as big as her life itself, her two enduring passions in life were sewing and caring for hundreds of children in Charlotte County over the course of her life. Affectionately known by family and friends as "Aunt Sis," she was the owner/operator of Playtime Nursery and Daycare in Charlotte Harbor, and thereafter she continued caring for her kids at her in-home daycare in Punta Gorda. She is survived by her son Albert "Butch" Arenal and daughter-in-law Barbara Arenal, grandson Connor Clark Arenal, nephew Brad, nieces Brandy, Michelle, Kristen, Kathryn and Patricia.



Services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Deep Creek Community Church located at 1500 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda. Family will host a reception immediately after the memorial service at F.M.



Don's located at the Sunloft Center, 201 W. Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. You may pay respects at www.charlottememorial.com. Read More Listen to Obituary