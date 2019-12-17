|
|
Keith D. Rambo, 67, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Riverhead, New York, passed away on December 6, 2019.
Keith was born on August 21, 1952 in Southampton, New York to Harry and Alice Rambo. He was a veteran of the US Army, Sergeant First Class E7 and was also a mail sub-contractor. He moved to the area in 2012.
Keith enjoyed working on ham radios and being a part of Civil War and Medieval reenactments. He owned a military Humvee and would paint the hood pink for breast cancer awareness, bring it out for Toys for Tots, and some car shows.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, whom he met through his cousin in high school 53 years ago,
Diane M. Rambo; daughters Jennifer, Christiana, and Lisa; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy English and Linda Rambo; and five brothers, Bill, Scott, Jamie, Robert, and Harry.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18th from 4-6 PM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by burial at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home,
Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.