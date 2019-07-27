Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Seminole Lakes Country Club
26200 Stillwater Circle
Punta Gorda, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Cleveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Lee Cleveland


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Lee Cleveland Obituary
Keith Lee Cleveland entered into eternal peace on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rebecca (Massey),Keith's daughters Tara (John) Janachowski, Trisha and Britten Cleveland, step daughters Angela Massey and Jamie Dunlap and brother Neal (Jackie) Cleveland, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and cousins.

Born on January 1, 1945 in Gary, Indiana to Ralph and Ivonne Alton and later in life was adopted by U.S.(Ulysses and Ivonne) Cleveland , Keith lived primarily in Charlotte County throughout his life, where he attended Charlotte High School. He served his country honorably in Vietnam from 1965-1968 in the United States Army. Keith owned Tri-County Surveying, and was an avid golfer, boater and human dad to all of his fur babies always quick with a smile, a joke, and a hearty laugh, those who knew and loved him will sorely miss his infectious humor and kind spirit.

Preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Dallas, and his daughter, Tana Cleveland,

Services are being handled by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home @ 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33950. Viewing will be August 2nd, 4-7 PM, and services will be August 3rd at 11:00 AM. Celebration of Life luncheon following service at Seminole Lakes Country Club at 26200 Stillwater Circle Punta Gorda Florida 33955. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Keith's honor to Gary Sinise Foundation or Canines for Warriors.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now