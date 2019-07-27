|
|
Keith Lee Cleveland entered into eternal peace on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rebecca (Massey),Keith's daughters Tara (John) Janachowski, Trisha and Britten Cleveland, step daughters Angela Massey and Jamie Dunlap and brother Neal (Jackie) Cleveland, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and cousins.
Born on January 1, 1945 in Gary, Indiana to Ralph and Ivonne Alton and later in life was adopted by U.S.(Ulysses and Ivonne) Cleveland , Keith lived primarily in Charlotte County throughout his life, where he attended Charlotte High School. He served his country honorably in Vietnam from 1965-1968 in the United States Army. Keith owned Tri-County Surveying, and was an avid golfer, boater and human dad to all of his fur babies always quick with a smile, a joke, and a hearty laugh, those who knew and loved him will sorely miss his infectious humor and kind spirit.
Preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Dallas, and his daughter, Tana Cleveland,
Services are being handled by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home @ 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33950. Viewing will be August 2nd, 4-7 PM, and services will be August 3rd at 11:00 AM. Celebration of Life luncheon following service at Seminole Lakes Country Club at 26200 Stillwater Circle Punta Gorda Florida 33955. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Keith's honor to Gary Sinise Foundation or Canines for Warriors.