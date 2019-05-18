Keith Michael Tracy, 72, of North Port, Florida died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.



Keith was born January 24, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Kenneth and Pearl W. Tracy.



He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Keith retired in 2003 from the law firm he founded in Chicago. Since moving from Schaumburg, IL to Florida in 2004 he studied the art and craft of screenwriting. He worked to bring opportunity and excellence to Florida film making for regional talent, casts and crew. He wrote and produced several films locally, with his latest project being Choices and Chances. Keith was a lifelong writer, photographer, sailor and motorcyclist.



Keith is survived by his loving family, wife, Elizabeth Tracy of North Port; two daughters,



Taylor Tracy of Tampa, FL and Morgan Tracy of Fort Myers, FL; a son, Brett Tracy of Phoenix AZ; a stepson, Zachary Bolio of North Port; a stepdaughter Kasadie Billings of North Port; a brother, Kevin Tracy of Australia; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



A Memorial Service celebrating Keith's life will be held Saturday 2:00 PM (gathering starts at 1 pm), May 25, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Fl 33948.



