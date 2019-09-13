|
|
Dr. Keith R. Clymer, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mi, of complications from back surgery after a fall at his home.
Keith was born in Defiance, Ohio, in 1931, to Russell and Rachel (nee Ricker) Clymer.
He graduated from Defiance High School in 1949 and joined the Navy. After the Navy, he attended Ohio State University and swam on the varsity swim team. Keith graduated from Dental school in 1957. His love of the Great Lakes and boating brought him to Grand Haven, Mi, to start his dental practice.
Keith was past president of Grand Haven Kiwanis Club and a Sea Scout Leader. He retired in 1987 and moved to his cabin on the Sable River in Free Soil, Mi and Punta Gorda, Fl where he continued to sail his beloved Windclymer with his wife Fran and family.Keith also loved playing his banjo with the Marek Music Makers and the Gulf Coast Banjo Society.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Frances; children, Carolyn and Peter Voorhees of Annapolis MD, Susan and Keith Perry of Rockford MI; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Ashlie Perry, Zachary Perry, Garret Voorhees and Allison Voorhees.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The Young Musicians Education Foundation, 30504 Holly Rd Punta Gorda, FL 33982 or Gulf Coast Banjo Society Scholarship Fund, 262 Talquin Ct. Englewood, Fl. 34223.