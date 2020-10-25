Smith, Kelly Anne, 48 of East Haven, Conn., died suddenly on Oct. 10, 2020. She was the daughter of James E. Smith (Patricia) of Punta Gorda and Beverly Nappe of East Haven, Conn. Kelly is survived by her daughter Kayla, her sister Paula Selmquist (Kurt) of Northford, Conn. She leaves two brothers Michael Smith (Anissa) of East Haven, Conn., and James D. Smith (Anne) of Ellenton, Fla., and her grandmother Anne Lapan of East Haven. She will be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friend. A memorial service will be held at Pilgrim United Church of Christ on Oct. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m.



