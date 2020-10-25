1/
Kelly Anne Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Kelly Anne, 48 of East Haven, Conn., died suddenly on Oct. 10, 2020. She was the daughter of James E. Smith (Patricia) of Punta Gorda and Beverly Nappe of East Haven, Conn. Kelly is survived by her daughter Kayla, her sister Paula Selmquist (Kurt) of Northford, Conn. She leaves two brothers Michael Smith (Anissa) of East Haven, Conn., and James D. Smith (Anne) of Ellenton, Fla., and her grandmother Anne Lapan of East Haven. She will be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friend. A memorial service will be held at Pilgrim United Church of Christ on Oct. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved