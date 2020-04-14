|
Kenneth David Sassadeck, 77, died from symptoms of Parkinson's disease on March 29, 2020.
Born Aug. 31, 1942, Kenneth was a man of many interests, such as teaching himself to play the guitar, banjo and mandolin, also trying the piano. He was a weightlifter/bodybuilder and had many other interests. He had retired from the Toms River (New Jersey) post office in 1999.
He loved the First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid reader and his favorite book was the Bible. He was also an avid fisherman and had served with the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by Doris Sassadeck, his wife of 58 years; a son, David Sassadeck; and his sister, Patricia Wall. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Diana Lynn, and a brother, Lawrence Sassadeck.