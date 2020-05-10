Kenneth E. Wall
Kenneth E. Wall, 91, of Englewood, Fla. passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his Sarasota County residence.

Born on June 13, 1928 in Syracuse, N.Y. to the late Raymond and Marguerite Arnold Wall, he had been a resident of Englewood for twenty-three years coming from Burlington, Vt. A 1946 graduate of North High in Syracuse; he dedicated his life to the field of aviation. He served 31 years in the Airforce Air National Guard, was employed by several high-profile companies in aircraft maintaince and inspection and he installed the first experimental GPS systems for aircraft as well as having held a private pilot license since he was fifteen years old. Ken also loved boating, where he always was happy relaxing with his family on "The Puffin".

He retired in 1996 to Florida where he was very active in the Tangerine Woods Association. He poured for the ceramic studio, participated in the Lazy Days Men's group, did park security, and over saw the daily maintenance of the pool for twenty years.

Ken was deeply loved by his family and his community.

He is pre-deceased by his wife of fifty-seven years: Eleanor Wall in 2008.

Survivors include his children: James Wall of Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. and Joanne (Dan) Plourde of Sugar Hill, Georgia; three grandchildren: Jenny (Ryan) Pahl, Jim (Melissa) Plourde and Christopher Wall; two great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Ellie Pahl and all his dear friends at Tangerine Woods.

A memorial service will be held in the fall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238 or Meals on Wheels, Post Office Box 782, Englewood, Florida 34295 in memory of Ken Wall.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com

Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Ken, Rest In Peace with Ellie. You will be missed by all TW residents, those who knew you, and even those who didnt.
Ken Leary
Friend
