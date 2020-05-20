Kenneth Francis Girard
Kenneth Francis Girard, 88, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully at Hospice House Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Kenneth was born May 14, 1931, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Fred Francis and Hazel Jenora (Segesman) Girard. Kenneth graduated Leetonia High School and attended Youngstown College.

Kenny was a professional musician playing many instruments with his bands in high school and college. His venues took him to Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas, ending in Miami, Fla., in the 1960's. His love for Dixieland and Old Big Band took him from Palm Beach, to cruise ships, to the original Sloppy Joe's in Key West, where he was known as The Legend of the Keys, playing there for over 30 years.

Kenny was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Venice, Fla., also a member of Rotonda Elks #2710.

Kenny is survived by his loving companion, Wanda; two daughters, Darlene Juillerat (Michael) of Sedro Wooley, Wash., and Deborah King, of Westerville, Ohio; three grandsons, two granddaughters, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews; predeceased by his brother, Leroy Girard, and sister Arlene Myrna Homan.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Englewood or your favorite charity.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 20, 2020.
