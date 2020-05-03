Kenneth J. Vida, age 77 of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on Sept. 26, 1942, in Passaic, N.J. to John Martin Vida and Emma Sabo-Vida. Ken spent 30 years working for United Parcel Service, beginning his career as a driver and rising to manager. Ken was a member and past Vice President of the Charlotte Chorale. He was also a former member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Ken was an avid stamp collector and a member of Port Charlotte Stamp Club. He loved to bowl at Bowland and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lorraine, visiting over 43 countries. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, John Martin Vida and Barbara Ann Vida. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Vida; and his daughter, Lisa Ann Vida (Fadi Elsaid). Per Ken's wishes, no services will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.



