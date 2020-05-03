Kenneth J. Vida
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth J. Vida, age 77 of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on Sept. 26, 1942, in Passaic, N.J. to John Martin Vida and Emma Sabo-Vida. Ken spent 30 years working for United Parcel Service, beginning his career as a driver and rising to manager. Ken was a member and past Vice President of the Charlotte Chorale. He was also a former member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Ken was an avid stamp collector and a member of Port Charlotte Stamp Club. He loved to bowl at Bowland and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lorraine, visiting over 43 countries. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, John Martin Vida and Barbara Ann Vida. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Vida; and his daughter, Lisa Ann Vida (Fadi Elsaid). Per Ken's wishes, no services will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved