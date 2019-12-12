|
|
Kenneth Kosinski, 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Ken was born on September 14, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Stanley J. and Gertrude T. Kosinski. Ken graduated from Woodward High School and then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting at the University of Toledo. He worked as an accountant and was the owner of Mayfair Accounting and Tax Services, Inc. for 30 years. He married Julie (Jones) Kosinski in 1968 and had 2 children before divorcing 39 years later. He moved to Punta Gorda in 1991 from Toledo.
Ken took great pleasure competing in the sports of bowling and fishing. He was a lifelong musician. In his early years he formed the band "Ken Kosinski and His Starlighters" who went on to write and record two songs titled "Starlighters Polka and Polka 67".
He was a super fan of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions and took great pleasure sharing his enthusiasm with his family. Ken was a dedicated father when raising his two children and he was a loving and attentive grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his loving family, a son, Jeffrey Scott Kosinski (Shelley Badman) of Frazeysburg, Ohio; daughter, Lynnette D. (Chris) Weirich of Cape Coral, FL; 4 grandchildren, James White (Linsey Ruetz), Mistie (Ryan) Gerard, Christopher (Ashley) Weirich, and Amanda Weirich. 5 great grandchildren; and his friend and companion of 14 years, Terri Edler of Port Charlotte, Florida. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, April Abbott.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a Catholic Wake Service at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home, 215 Mary St. Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 211 W. Charlotte Ave. Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, Punta Gorda, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.