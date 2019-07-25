Home

Kenneth M. Staber

Kenneth M. Staber Obituary
Kenneth M. Staber, 79, of Englewood, FL passed away very peacefully at his residence, with his loving wife by his side, on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Kenneth served as a 32nd degree Mason. He also proudly worked for Pennsylvania Power and Light for 35 years. He was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Englewood, FL. Kenneth also served in the United States Air Force in Germany for 4 years. He had a love of hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Marie Staber. He is also survived by his son, Shannon Larock. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Molly Staber.

Memorial services and a Catholic Mass will be held at a later date.
