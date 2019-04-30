Kenneth Millheiser, 85 of Punta Gorda FL, passed away April 28, 2019.



Kenneth was born September 15, 1933 in Bronx, NY to parents Charles and Mary.



He Retired as a telephone repairman in 1995 and moved to the Punta Gorda area in 1998 from New York. Kenneth proudly served the United States Air Force for 4 years. He enjoyed cruising with his wife, reading and watching his favorite teams the NY Giants and Mets.



He will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years Diana, daughter, Marylee; sons, Kenny and Mike; his grandchildren; step-brother, John (Beverly) O'Brien; as well as many nieces nephews and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles and Theodore.



Visitation will be Wednesday May 1st, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 with services to follow at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude.



Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.