Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Millheiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Millheiser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Millheiser Obituary
Kenneth Millheiser, 85 of Punta Gorda FL, passed away April 28, 2019.

Kenneth was born September 15, 1933 in Bronx, NY to parents Charles and Mary.

He Retired as a telephone repairman in 1995 and moved to the Punta Gorda area in 1998 from New York. Kenneth proudly served the United States Air Force for 4 years. He enjoyed cruising with his wife, reading and watching his favorite teams the NY Giants and Mets.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years Diana, daughter, Marylee; sons, Kenny and Mike; his grandchildren; step-brother, John (Beverly) O'Brien; as well as many nieces nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles and Theodore.

Visitation will be Wednesday May 1st, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 with services to follow at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude.

To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now