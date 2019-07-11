|
WOLCOTT- Kevin Allen Castonguay, 26, son of Bert and Carla (Lago) Castonguay tragically died in a motorcycle accident on Friday, July 15, 2019 in Waterbury.
Kevin was born in Waterbury on October 13, 1992. He attended Wolcott grammar schools then his family moved to Florida where he graduated from Lemon Bay High School in Englewood, FL in 2011. Kevin returned to Wolcott and found his employment family at Pool Water Pat. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on his cars mostly his 1987 Ford Mustang.
Besides his parents, Kevin leaves a sister Amanda, his grandparents George and Aline Castonguay of Wolcott all of Wolcott, many aunts, uncles and close friends.
The family will receive condolences Saturday morning from 9 to 10 AM at St. Pius X Church/St. Basil Parish 525 Woodtick Rd in Wolcott prior to Mass at 10 AM. A memorial service will also be held on Saturday at the Englewood Sports Complex in Englewood, FL beginning at 7:30PM. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for directions and online tributes.