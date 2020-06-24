Kevin Grant Lerch, born April 30, 1964, in Hartford, Conn., unexpectedly passed away at his home in North Port, Fla., on Thursday June 4th, 2020. He was 56 years old.
Kevin lived his early years in Coventry, Conn., where he graduated from Coventry High School and later from Central CT State University in 1990, earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He also earned credits towards an MS in Computers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Hartford, Conn., and from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.
He worked as a computer consultant and analyst for various companies such as Dorn Technology Group in Levonia, Mich., Comshare Inc. in Ann Arbor, Mich., Hartford Insurance Group in Hartford, Conn., Gartner Group in Stamford, Conn., and his last 7 plus years at Lee County School System in Fort Myers, Fla.
Some of his major accomplishments were: designed a web-based intranet mileage reimbursement system designed a trip cost calculation component for reducing system maintenance requirement for state-funded non-emergency medical transportation and redesigned pc-based Actuarial Quoting System, which is utilized at over 500 insurance offices nationwide to generate annuity quotes and contracts.
Kevin loved to ski and snowmobile and had planned to retire in the Northeastern states where there is plenty of snow! His most beloved hobby, however, was music, especially classic rock. He taught himself to play the guitar at an early age and played professionally in several bands, the latest called Rendezvous. He wrote and copyrighted his own song entitled "Unemployed" which became his signature song when playing different venues.
He leaves behind his father, Henry Grant Lerch, his mother, Catherine Mae Lerch, one sister, Christina Jean Lerch, one nephew, David Grant Lerch, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte, Fla., on June 27, 2020, starting at 11 a.m. A lite lunch will follow.
Kevin will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Fla. In lieu of flowers, a donation to missions at New Day Christian Church in honor of him would be a blessing.
Kevin will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Fla. In lieu of flowers, a donation to missions at New Day Christian Church in honor of him would be a blessing.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.