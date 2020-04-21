Home

Kevin Michael Sause 69 passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Nov. 15, 1950.

He grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. after moving from Milwaukee as a toddler with his Adoptive family, Julian Flannery Sause, Virginia (Kennedy) Sause and sister Isabel Jane. He worked for many years for the Miami News and Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel, simultaneously working at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church maintaining the church and school grounds. It was there that he met his beloved wife of 44 years, Joan Conrey Sause. He and Joan moved to Port Charlotte, Fla. in February of 1979 with their then 1-year old daughter, Jennifer. They would go on to raise 4 amazing children together. Jennifer Sause, Maren (Shawn) Muchacho, Christopher (Jaime) Sause and Dale Sause. Our Lord would also Bless them with 5 incredible grandchildren, who their Papa absolutely adored. William,

Ethan, Mason, Gavin and Logan.

Kevin was also Blessed with the respect of those he was associated with in his Ceramic Tile, Inc installation business for over 40 years. He had a heartwarming and generous persona and made numerous friends throughout the years. He gave 100 percent of his heart and soul to his family, friends and business associates.

Kevin is predeceased by his father, Julian and mother Virginia. He will be missed beyond all words.

National Cremation Society has provided preparations.

A Celebration of Kevin's life will be planned at a later time.

Please make donations to the , the or to the Charitable organization of your choosing in Kevin's memory.
